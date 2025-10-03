Menu
Films
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Oral
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
3
Format
All
KK
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ыстық ұя?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, KK
21:20
from 2400 ₸
23:20
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
