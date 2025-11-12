Menu
Films
j-hope Tour 'HOPe on THE STAGE' in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING
j-hope Tour 'HOPe on THE STAGE' in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING, 2025 Screening times in Oral
12 November 2025
j-hope Tour 'HOPe on THE STAGE' in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING Showtimes – 12 November 2025 Screenings in Oral
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Posters
All about film
Wed
12
Format
All
EN
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for j-hope Tour 'HOPe on THE STAGE' in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, EN
19:30
from 4500 ₸
