Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Tickets
All about film
Today 13
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kөrkem g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D
00:50 from 2200 ₸
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Scarlet
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Ghost Game
The Ghost Game
2025, South Korea, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo
2026, Finland, Drama, History
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more