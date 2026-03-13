Menu
Kinoafisha
Oral, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo, 2026 Screening times in Oral
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo, 2026 Screening times in Oral
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Today
13
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kөrkem
g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D
00:50
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Ghost Game
2025, South Korea, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo
2026, Finland, Drama, History
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree