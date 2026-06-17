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The Dreadful
The Dreadful, 2026 Screening times in Oral
The Dreadful, 2026 Screening times in Oral
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Актобе
Today
17
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
10:10
from 1900 ₸
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