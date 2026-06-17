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Kinoafisha Films The Dreadful The Dreadful, 2026 Screening times in Oral

The Dreadful, 2026 Screening times in Oral

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Актобе

Today 17
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
10:10 from 1900 ₸
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