Menu
Kinoafisha
Oral, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Badlands
Badlands, 2025 Screening times in Oral
Badlands, 2025 Screening times in Oral
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Facts
All about film
Today
6
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Badlands?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
23:40
from 2000 ₸
Kөrkem
g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D
23:25
from 2200 ₸
00:30
from 2200 ₸
01:15
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree