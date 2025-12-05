Menu
Films
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2, 2025 Screening times in Oral
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
21:10
from 2400 ₸
Kөrkem
g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D
00:00
from 2200 ₸
2D, RU
20:00
21:00
22:00
23:00
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
