Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Smashing Machine Smashing Machine, 2025 Screening times in Oral 18 December 2025

Smashing Machine Showtimes – 18 December 2025 Screenings in Oral

Tickets
All about film
Today 16 Thu 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Smashing Machine? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
10:00 from 1400 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Deep Sea
Deep Sea
2023, China, Adventure, Animation, Drama
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Stitch Head
Stitch Head
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Smashing Machine
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more