Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, 2025 Screening times in Oral

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, 2025 Screening times in Oral

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kөrkem g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D, RU
19:10
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more