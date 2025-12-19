Menu
Kinoafisha
Oral, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Oral
19 December 2025
Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 19 December 2025 Screenings in Oral
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about animated film
Today
19
Tomorrow
20
Sun
21
Format
All
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, KZ
10:10
from 1800 ₸
2D, RU
10:00
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree