Films
Avatar 3
Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Oral
18 December 2025
Avatar 3 Showtimes – 18 December 2025 Screenings in Oral
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
19:00
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
