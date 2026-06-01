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Kinoafisha Films Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan 25 June 2026

Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy Showtimes – 25 June 2026 Screenings in Turkistan

Tickets
All about film
Thu 25
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, KZ
12:20 from 2400 ₸ 14:00 from 2800 ₸ 15:40 from 2800 ₸ 17:20 from 2800 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:40 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸
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