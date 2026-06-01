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Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
25 June 2026
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy Showtimes – 25 June 2026 Screenings in Turkistan
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Thu
25
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KZ
Group Screenings
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, KZ
12:20
from 2400 ₸
14:00
from 2800 ₸
15:40
from 2800 ₸
17:20
from 2800 ₸
19:00
from 3200 ₸
20:40
from 3200 ₸
22:20
from 3200 ₸
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