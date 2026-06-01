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Kinoafisha Films Qut Qut, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan 21 June 2026

Qut Showtimes – 21 June 2026 Screenings in Turkistan

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 21 Mon 22 Tue 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qut? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
10:00 from 2400 ₸
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