Menu
Kinoafisha
Turkistan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
14 June 2026
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 14 June 2026 Screenings in Turkistan
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
12
Tomorrow
13
Sun
14
Mon
15
Tue
16
Wed
17
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
13:30
from 2600 ₸
15:15
from 2600 ₸
17:00
from 2900 ₸
18:45
from 2900 ₸
20:30
from 2900 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Curly Burly
2026, Denmark, Animation, Family, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree