Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan 7 June 2026

Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 7 June 2026 Screenings in Turkistan

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, KK
15:10 from 2100 ₸ 17:10 from 2100 ₸ 18:40 from 2100 ₸ 20:40 from 2300 ₸ 22:30 from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
12:10 from 1900 ₸ 14:10 from 2100 ₸ 16:10 from 2100 ₸ 17:40 from 2100 ₸ 19:40 from 2300 ₸ 21:30 from 2300 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
15:15 from 2600 ₸ 16:55 from 2600 ₸ 18:40 from 2900 ₸ 20:25 from 2900 ₸ 22:10 from 2900 ₸ 23:55 from 2900 ₸
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Passenger
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
Кассандра
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Babay
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qut
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more