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Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
30 June 2026
Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 30 June 2026 Screenings in Turkistan
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
18:55
from 1500 ₸
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