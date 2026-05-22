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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan 24 May 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 24 May 2026 Screenings in Turkistan

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
14:25 from 2600 ₸ 16:15 from 2600 ₸ 18:05 from 2900 ₸ 19:55 from 2900 ₸ 21:10 from 2900 ₸ 21:45 from 2900 ₸ 22:55 from 2900 ₸
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