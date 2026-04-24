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Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
28 April 2026
Mushel zhas Showtimes – 28 April 2026 Screenings in Turkistan
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, KZ
12:00
from 1500 ₸
13:50
from 1500 ₸
14:35
from 1500 ₸
17:25
from 1500 ₸
20:05
from 1500 ₸
22:00
from 1500 ₸
23:55
from 1500 ₸
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