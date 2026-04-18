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Kinoafisha Films Көлеңке Көлеңке, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan 19 April 2026

Көлеңке Showtimes – 19 April 2026 Screenings in Turkistan

Tickets
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Today 18 Tomorrow 19 Mon 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, KZ
16:00 from 2600 ₸ 20:10 from 2900 ₸ 21:50 from 2900 ₸
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