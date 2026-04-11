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Moshenniki
Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
12 April 2026
Moshenniki Showtimes – 12 April 2026 Screenings in Turkistan
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, RU
00:10
from 2900 ₸
15:35
from 2600 ₸
17:40
from 2900 ₸
19:45
from 2900 ₸
21:50
from 2900 ₸
22:05
from 2900 ₸
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