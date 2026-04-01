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Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
21 April 2026
Bayqa! Alayaq! Showtimes – 21 April 2026 Screenings in Turkistan
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, KZ
15:25
from 1500 ₸
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