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Kinoafisha Films Erekshe Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan 24 March 2026

Erekshe Showtimes – 24 March 2026 Screenings in Turkistan

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, KZ
10:00 from 2400 ₸ 13:10 from 2600 ₸ 15:00 from 2600 ₸ 16:55 from 2600 ₸ 18:45 from 2900 ₸
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