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Erekshe
Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
19 March 2026
Erekshe Showtimes – 19 March 2026 Screenings in Turkistan
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, KK
15:10
from 2800 ₸
17:00
from 2800 ₸
20:30
from 3200 ₸
22:20
from 3200 ₸
00:10
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
12:30
from 2400 ₸
14:10
from 2800 ₸
16:00
from 2800 ₸
19:30
from 3200 ₸
21:20
from 3200 ₸
23:10
from 2800 ₸
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