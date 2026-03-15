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Kinoafisha Films Chernyy dvor v kino Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan 16 March 2026

Chernyy dvor v kino Showtimes – 16 March 2026 Screenings in Turkistan

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, RU
10:00 from 1500 ₸ 10:50 from 1500 ₸ 11:50 from 1500 ₸ 14:05 from 1500 ₸ 14:35 from 1500 ₸ 17:10 from 1500 ₸ 18:20 from 1500 ₸ 19:45 from 1500 ₸ 23:05 from 1500 ₸ 23:35 from 1500 ₸
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