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Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
5 May 2026
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer Showtimes – 5 May 2026 Screenings in Turkistan
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, KZ
10:00
from 1500 ₸
16:55
from 1500 ₸
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