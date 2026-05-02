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Kinoafisha Films Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan 4 May 2026

Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer Showtimes – 4 May 2026 Screenings in Turkistan

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, KZ
10:00 from 1500 ₸ 16:55 from 1500 ₸
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