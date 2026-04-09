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Kinoafisha Films Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

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Today 9
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D
15:00 from 2800 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:00 from 3200 ₸
2D, RU
14:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
14:15 from 2600 ₸ 17:55 from 2900 ₸ 20:05 from 2900 ₸ 22:15 from 2900 ₸
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