Menu
Kinoafisha
Turkistan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
28 February 2026
Songy mahabbat Showtimes – 28 February 2026 Screenings in Turkistan
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
28
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Songy mahabbat?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, KK
14:50
from 2400 ₸
17:20
from 2800 ₸
18:40
from 2800 ₸
20:30
from 3200 ₸
22:20
from 3200 ₸
00:00
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
13:50
from 2400 ₸
16:20
from 2800 ₸
17:40
from 2800 ₸
19:30
from 3200 ₸
21:20
from 3200 ₸
23:00
from 2800 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
00:05
from 2900 ₸
2D, KZ
13:00
from 2600 ₸
15:05
from 2600 ₸
17:10
from 2900 ₸
19:15
from 2900 ₸
21:25
from 2900 ₸
22:00
from 2900 ₸
23:35
from 2900 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Bear Kid: Super Hero
2024, China, Adventure, Animation
Zhelezo
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree