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Kinoafisha Films Beast Beast, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan 19 May 2026

Beast Showtimes – 19 May 2026 Screenings in Turkistan

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
10:25 from 1500 ₸ 15:10 from 1500 ₸
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