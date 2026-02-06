Menu
Kinoafisha
Turkistan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
8 February 2026
Qolymnan usta Showtimes – 8 February 2026 Screenings in Turkistan
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
6
Tomorrow
7
Sun
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Qolymnan usta?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, KZ
20:15
from 2900 ₸
22:05
from 2900 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Bir tup alma agashy
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree