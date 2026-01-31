Menu
Kinoafisha
Turkistan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Taube
Taube, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
1 February 2026
Taube Showtimes – 1 February 2026 Screenings in Turkistan
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
31
Tomorrow
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Taube?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, KZ
16:30
from 2600 ₸
18:30
from 2900 ₸
20:30
from 2900 ₸
22:30
from 2900 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Qiyal
2024, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Qiyal
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree