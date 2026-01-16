Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Gipnoz Gipnoz, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan 21 January 2026

Gipnoz Showtimes – 21 January 2026 Screenings in Turkistan

Tickets
All about film
Today 16 Tomorrow 17 Sun 18 Mon 19 Tue 20 Wed 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Gipnoz? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, KZ
20:55 from 1500 ₸ 21:35 from 1500 ₸ 23:55 from 1500 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zhumaqtan bilet
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more