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Evolution
Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
13 June 2026
Evolution Showtimes – 13 June 2026 Screenings in Turkistan
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
12:30
from 2400 ₸
14:00
from 2800 ₸
15:00
from 2800 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
10:30
from 2400 ₸
12:35
from 2400 ₸
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