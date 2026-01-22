Menu
Films
The Ugly
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Шымкент
Today
22
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
18:45
from 7000 ₸
20:45
from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
13:50
from 2400 ₸
14:50
from 2400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
18:10
from 3200 ₸
19:10
from 3200 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
