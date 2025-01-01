Menu
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
1 January 2026
Qazaq Alemi 2 Showtimes – 1 January 2026 Screenings in Turkistan
How do I book tickets for Qazaq Alemi 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
20:50
from 400 ₸
20:50
from 400 ₸
20:50
from 400 ₸
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, KK
15:20
from 2800 ₸
17:10
from 2800 ₸
20:50
from 3200 ₸
23:20
from 3200 ₸
00:50
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
14:20
from 2800 ₸
16:10
from 2800 ₸
19:50
from 3200 ₸
22:20
from 3200 ₸
23:50
from 2800 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
00:10
from 2900 ₸
2D, KZ
00:10
from 2900 ₸
13:55
from 2600 ₸
15:55
from 2600 ₸
17:55
from 2900 ₸
20:00
from 2900 ₸
22:05
from 2900 ₸
