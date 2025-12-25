Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qazaq Alemi 2 Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

Tickets
All about film
Today 25 Tomorrow 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qazaq Alemi 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, KK
20:50 from 3200 ₸ 22:40 from 3200 ₸ 00:30 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
21:40 from 3200 ₸ 23:30 from 2800 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
00:15 from 2900 ₸
2D, KZ
20:15 from 2900 ₸ 22:15 from 2900 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more