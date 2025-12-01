Menu
Films
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
Dastur: Teris bata, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
25
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Dastur: Teris bata?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, KK
22:30
from 3200 ₸
00:40
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
21:30
from 3200 ₸
23:40
from 2800 ₸
