Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Алло Алло, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

Алло, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

Tickets
All about film
Today 13
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Алло? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, KK
15:20 from 2800 ₸ 17:10 from 2800 ₸ 19:40 from 3200 ₸ 20:50 from 3200 ₸ 21:30 from 3200 ₸ 22:50 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
16:10 from 2800 ₸ 18:40 from 3200 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸ 20:30 from 3200 ₸ 21:50 from 3200 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
16:50 from 2600 ₸ 19:45 from 2900 ₸ 21:50 from 2900 ₸ 23:55 from 2900 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
The Shadow's Edge
The Shadow's Edge
2025, China / Hong Kong, Action, Crime, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Traumatika
Traumatika
2024, USA, Horror
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more