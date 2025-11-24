Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Zhezduha Koreyada Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan 24 November 2025

Zhezduha Koreyada Showtimes – 24 November 2025 Screenings in Turkistan

Tickets
All about film
Today 21 Tomorrow 22 Sun 23 Mon 24 Tue 25 Wed 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zhezduha Koreyada? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, KZ
00:05 from 1500 ₸ 15:25 from 1500 ₸ 17:35 from 1500 ₸ 19:45 from 1500 ₸ 21:55 from 1500 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Adal
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more