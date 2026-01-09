Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Primate Primate, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Primate, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan

Tickets
All about film
Today 9 Tomorrow 10 Sun 11 Mon 12 Tue 13 Wed 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Primate? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
12:10 from 2400 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸ 20:50 from 3200 ₸ 23:50 from 2800 ₸ 00:50 from 2800 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, RU
10:00 from 2400 ₸ 12:00 from 2400 ₸ 14:00 from 2600 ₸ 16:00 from 2600 ₸ 18:00 from 2900 ₸ 20:00 from 2900 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more