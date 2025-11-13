Menu
Kinoafisha Films Auru Auru, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

Auru, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

Today 13
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, KK
23:20 from 3200 ₸ 00:40 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
22:20 from 3200 ₸ 23:40 from 2800 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
16:25 from 2600 ₸ 18:50 from 2900 ₸ 21:15 from 2900 ₸ 23:35 from 2900 ₸
