Menu
Kinoafisha
Turkistan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
A Writer's Odyssey 2
A Writer's Odyssey 2, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
27 December 2025
A Writer's Odyssey 2 Showtimes – 27 December 2025 Screenings in Turkistan
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
26
Tomorrow
27
Sun
28
Mon
29
Tue
30
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for A Writer's Odyssey 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D
10:10
from 2400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
A Writer's Odyssey 2
2025, China, Action, Adventure, Drama
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree