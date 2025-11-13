Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Traumatika Traumatika, 2024 Screening times in Turkistan

Traumatika, 2024 Screening times in Turkistan

Tickets
All about film
Today 13
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Traumatika? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
18:00 from 3200 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Shadow's Edge
The Shadow's Edge
2025, China / Hong Kong, Action, Crime, Drama
Traumatika
Traumatika
2024, USA, Horror
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Adal
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more