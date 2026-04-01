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Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
19 April 2026
Super Mario Galaxy Showtimes – 19 April 2026 Screenings in Turkistan
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
14:20
from 2100 ₸
15:20
from 2100 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, RU
10:00
from 2400 ₸
12:00
from 2400 ₸
14:00
from 2600 ₸
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