Films
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
How do I book tickets for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, RU
23:20
from 2800 ₸
00:20
from 2800 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, RU
23:35
from 2900 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Oiyn
2026, Kazakhstan, Detective
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Sugar Mill
2025, Indonesia, Horror, Thriller
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
