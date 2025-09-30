Menu
Films
Qaitadan
Qaitadan, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
30 September 2025
Qaitadan Showtimes – 30 September 2025 Screenings in Turkistan
All about film
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
2D, KK
15:30
from 1500 ₸
19:50
from 1500 ₸
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, KZ
19:45
from 1500 ₸
21:50
from 1500 ₸
