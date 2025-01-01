Menu
Kinoafisha
Turkistan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl, 2021 Screening times in Turkistan
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl, 2021 Screening times in Turkistan
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Night of the Reaper
2025, USA, Horror
Shelby Oaks
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree