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Kinoafisha Films The Magic Faraway Tree The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Шымкент

Today 7 Tomorrow 8 Sat 9 Sun 10 Mon 11 Tue 12 Wed 13
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
14:20 from 2400 ₸
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