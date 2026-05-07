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The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Шымкент
Today
7
Tomorrow
8
Sat
9
Sun
10
Mon
11
Tue
12
Wed
13
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
14:20
from 2400 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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