Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog, 2025 Screening times in Turkistan 22 November 2025

Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog Showtimes – 22 November 2025 Screenings in Turkistan

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 22 Sun 23 Mon 24 Tue 25 Wed 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, RU
10:00 from 2400 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Adal
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more