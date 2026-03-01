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Kinoafisha Films GOAT GOAT, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan 18 March 2026

GOAT Showtimes – 18 March 2026 Screenings in Turkistan

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 15 Mon 16 Tue 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, RU
10:00 from 1500 ₸
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