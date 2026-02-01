Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Charlie the Wonderdog Charlie the Wonderdog, 2026 Screening times in Turkistan 16 February 2026

Charlie the Wonderdog Showtimes – 16 February 2026 Screenings in Turkistan

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 14 Sun 15 Mon 16 Tue 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Charlie the Wonderdog? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
2D, RU
11:40 from 1500 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Crime 101
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Send Help
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Bir tup alma agashy
Bir tup alma agashy
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qyzym
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more